PORTLAND, Maine — The Oxford Street Homeless Shelter in Portland has temporarily banned any newly arrived homeless people from staying there.

The city council made that decision after two out-of-state people staying there tested positive for COVID-19.

The two cases potentially exposed 67 people at the Oxford Street Homeless Shelter, and of those, 38 spent the night at the Portland Expo earlier this week, which is now being used as a quarantine center.

