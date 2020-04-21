BANGOR, Maine — Penobscot Community Health Care CEO Lori Dwyer confirmed one person who stayed at PCHC's Hope House has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Once confirmed, the individual has been isolated from other guests in a separate facility," Dwyer said in a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine.

She adds that PCHC is cooperating with Maine CDC and taking steps to figure out who else that person may have come in close contact with.

"All guests are given surgical masks, and all staff wear proper PPE, temperatures are being taken twice per day, once upon entry and once several hours later, education is ongoing around infection control and proactive public health measures, including hand washing, social distancing, avoiding congregating in groups, reporting symptoms, and so on," Dwyer said.

PCHC is talking with other area shelters as well as city and state officials to create protocols for people experiencing homelessness who might also test positive for COVID-19.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness.



