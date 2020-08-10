Hockey ref with COVID-19 causes potential exposure at games, Maine CDC says

An ice hockey referee who was on the ice for 8 games over a 2-day period tested positive for COVID-19, potentially exposing others in attendance.

MAINE, USA — The Maine CDC has recently learned of possible exposures to COVID-19 that occurred at hockey games in Maine and New Hampshire last weekend after discovering a referee tested positive for the virus.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah explained in the Thursday coronavirus briefing that the referee was on the ice for a total of eight games over a two-day period.

Biddeford Ice Arena in Biddeford, Oct. 3: the 8:35 a.m. game and the 10:05 a.m. game

Biddeford Ice Arena in Biddeford, Oct. 4: 7:40 a.m., 9:20 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. games

North Yarmouth Academy, Oct. 4: 6:30-10:15 p.m.

Merrill Fay Arena in Laconia, N.H., Oct. 3: 5:45 p.m. game

Maine CDC recommends that if you or a family member were on the ice for one of these games, you should consider yourself a close contact of someone who has COVID-19 and you should self-quarantine for 14-day since your exposure on the ice.

He says you should also consider getting tested for COVID-19.

If you experience COVID-19 symptoms, Dr. Shah says you should notify your health care provider immediately (call ahead first).