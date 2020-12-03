ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine Men's Ice Hockey team was supposed to start a three-game quarterfinal series against the University of Connecticut. Those games and all other games in the tournament have been canceled.

The tournament began in 1985 and this is the first time since that the season will end without a tournament. Boston College, UMass Amherst, UMass Lowell were the other teams scheduled to host games.

