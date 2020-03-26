PORTLAND, Maine — While many employers in Maine and across the country have had to make the difficult decision to lay off workers, the non-profit Live + Work in Maine says it has also heard from a number of companies that have numerous positions to fill. Executive Director Nate Wildes says those jobs fall into two categories: The obvious, such as grocery stores, delivery drivers and health care support; and those that have arisen out of a new way of doing business, such as IT support for those working at home.

"We have seen hundreds of new postings on our job board just in the last week," Wildes says. He says some of the positions are directly related to the crisis and likely temporary, while others may very well become part of a new way of doing business that continues long after the crisis is over.

To help facilitate the connection between job seekers and employers, Live + Work in Maine is waiving its usual posting fee through the end of April. If you would like to check it out, visit liveandworkinmaine.com.

