MAINE, USA — Astronaut Chris Cassidy is in quarantine (sound familiar?) as he prepares for liftoff of Expedition 63 to the International Space Station on April 9.

Cassidy is a graduate of York High School and a veteran of two space flights. On the day of his last liftoff, the Challenger Learning Center of Maine hosted a launch party at its center in Bangor. Since that's not possible this time around due to the coronavirus pandemic, the center is asking for digital submissions.

Mainers can post messages, photos, and videos to Cassidy on the center's "Send Well Wishes to Maine Astronaut While He Waits to Launch" Facebook event.

