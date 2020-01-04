LEEDS, Maine — Hearts with simple messages like 'thank you' are sharing love to healthcare workers in Leeds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I hope as they're going to work everyday that they know there's a whole lot of us that care about what they are doing," Marcia Martin said.

Martin decided to bring the nationwide movement, 'Hearts for Healthcare Workers' to Leeds. People are cutting out hearts, writing messages of support and putting them on the mailboxes of those on the front lines against the coronavirus.

"All of us know people in the healthcare field and it's something all of us are thinking about when we are staying at home," Martin said.

One of those mailboxes belongs to Crystal Barus. She's a nurse and her husband is an emergency room doctor at Central Maine Medical Center.

"My husband is currently self-isolating to keep any germs away from us and our two young children. It [the hearts] is providing a little bit of sunshine in a pretty dark time," Barus said.

It's exactly what Martin hoped the hearts would do: provide, at least for a moment, a little cheer to these heroes.

Martin said people can also put hearts on their own windows and mailboxes if they don't want to go out. She hopes other towns do this as well, so the love for healthcare workers can travel across Maine.

