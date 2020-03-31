WELLESLEY, Mass. — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

New England not-for-profit health services company Harvard Pilgrim Health Care said Wednesday it is waiving member cost-sharing related to treatment for COVID-19. The waiver applies to medical costs associated with COVID-19 treatment at in-network facilities and out-of-network emergencies.

According to a press release, the new policy applies to all Harvard Pilgrim commercially insured, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Supplement members. Employers have the option to opt-out for self-insured plans. The policy is effective through June 1, 2020 and Harvard Pilgrim will reassess as circumstances warrant. If a member received COVID-19 treatment prior to this new policy going into effect, the claim will be covered and reprocessed.

“During this unprecedented health crisis, we are expanding coverage to help remove any potential barriers for our members seeking treatment related to COVID-19,” Michael Carson, president and CEO of Harvard Pilgrim, said in a statement. “This action, in addition to previously announced removal of barriers to COVID-19 testing and general telemedicine visits, will ease the burden on our members and allow them to focus on what really matters, getting healthy.”

RELATED: Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation gives more than $3 million for COVID-19 relief efforts

Harvard Pilgrim previously announced it waived cost-sharing and co-pays for COVID-19 diagnostic testing, telemedicine visits as well as allowing early prescription refills.

Harvard Pilgrim, based in Wellesley, Mass., has more than 3 million customers in New England.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus



NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: DOC employee tests positive for coronavirus, COVID-19

RELATED: Coronavirus updates: US death toll eclipses China's official count

RELATED: Maine's first responders see more COVID-19 calls, urge public to 'stay away'

RELATED: Live Coronavirus Updates: 5 dead, 303 confirmed cases in Maine

RELATED: CNN's Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?

RELATED: Coronavirus checks, direct deposits are coming; here's what you need to know...

RELATED: Maine tribal communities to receive $1.3M toward affordable housing amid the coronavirus pandemic