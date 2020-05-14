Hannaford Supermarkets have announced their plans to hire about 2,000 store employees throughout their entire territory of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, Massachusetts, and New York.

The hiring effort is designed to support stores, existing associates, and customers during a period of increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as providing additional capacity for Hannaford To Go curbside pickup service.

Available positions vary by store with an emphasis on front end, grocery stockers and Hannaford To Go. Hannaford says full and part-time opportunities are available, as well as temporary positions.

Hannaford has hired more than 2,200 store associates since mid-March.

Interested applicants can visit Hannaford.com/Careers for more information and to complete an online application.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus.

