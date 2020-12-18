Hancock County nursing home loses 12th resident with COVID-19

The Island Nursing Home and Care Center in Deer Isle has also seen all 62 of its residents come down with the virus.

DEER ISLE, Maine — A nursing home in Hancock County has experienced the death of its 12th resident with COVID-19.

The Island Nursing Home and Care Center in Deer Isle has also seen all 62 of its residents come down with the virus.

Executive Director Matthew Trombley says the outbreak began in November. He says because of their older building it spread very quickly, infecting both residents and staff.

Trombley says the residential, skilled, and long-term care facility has been doing their best to remember the residents who have been lost.

"They look at the numbers and that’s what catches people's eye, but to us, they are not numbers," Trombley said. "You know we care for these individuals 24 hours a day seven days a week and their family to us. You know these deaths have been hard on everybody myself included.

Trombley says the facility has been doing its best to provide both residents and staff with any support they need.