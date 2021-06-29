Group wants mandatory COVID shots for Maine health care workers

The Maine Hospital Association said the move would allow all health care providers to 'play by the same rules'

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Hospital Association wants the state to mandate that all health care workers get the COVID-19 vaccination once the federal government grants full approval for the vaccines.

Health care worker vaccination data shows wide variations in vaccination rates among the state’s hospitals and nursing homes.

"Maine hospitals believe it is better for our patients that all healthcare providers play by the same set of rules," Maine Hospital Association President Stephen Michaud told NEWS CENTER Maine. "By doing this across the board, we avoid having unvaccinated health care workers switch jobs to avoid the vaccine, causing clusters of unvaccinated employees."

The hospital association's push comes as new cases of the virus in Maine are declining.