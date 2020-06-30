Greenville balances risks, economics as COVID-19 pandemic continues

The tourist town plans to host a firework display on July Fourth hoping the local economy will get a needed boost.

GREENVILLE, Maine — It's not quite the Fourth of July without fireworks lighting up the night sky.

"We hope it brightens up peoples summer," Greenville Dept. Clerk Bethany Young said. The town is one of the few in Maine planning to hold a fireworks show on Saturday, July 4.

Fireworks in Greenville have typically been held at the East Cove of Moosehead Lake. This year they won't be.

"We moved it up to the airport and away from the waterfront this year," Town Manager Michael Roy said. "It will allow for some social distancing so folks can enjoy the fireworks safely."

Roy added he's hopefully the fireworks will bring in more tourists to help make up for lost revenue due to the coronavirus.

"We hope that everyone coming will be kind to us and understand our situation here to keep our little town going," Cheri Goodspeed said. She owns KAMP KAMP Moosehead Lake Indian Store.

Goodspeed said her store and others in Greenville lost so much the past few months due to the pandemic. She's hopefully her store this weekend and isn't worried about the large amount of outsiders expected to come into town this weekend

Other Greenville residents are worried, but not over large crowds, but the chance of a fire with the fireworks happening over the airport.

"We'll have trucks on standby to ensure that any incident that happens will be dealt with quickly," Fire Chief Matt St. Laurent said to calm nerves. He added that the recent rain has helped lessen the chance of any fire.

The Greenville fireworks will start at 9 p.m. at the Municipal Airport.