MAINE, USA — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, non-profits across the state are struggling to make ends meet.

Maine Community Foundation is giving non-profits that offer general social services like food and shelter grants to keep things going.

"It's not ever gonna be enough to help these non-profits dig out of this pit that they're in right now but it's certainly keeping their doors open right now," Lelia DeAndrade from Maine Community Foundation said.

DeAndrade said non-profits don't have to apply for these grants.

"We weren't going to ask people to apply because we knew the non-profits were struggling to provide services," she said.

Organizations receiving grants include Food and Medicine in Brewer, Together Place in Bangor, In Her Presence in Portland and Literacy Volunteers of Bangor.

"The economic fall out from this is going to be a long time coming so we anticipating having to support folks through some really hard times," Jack Mckay, Director of Food and Medicine said.

Mckay told NEWS CENTER Maine that Food and Medicine is having to help more people than normal and people are stepping up.

"We've had a number of folks who have given us their stimulus check so there's been a real outpouring of support," he said.

Together Place in Bangor was working on a new program to increase its peer-run recovery program before COVID-19 hit. Now, it's using this grant to adapt.

"But then also have it done where we broadcast it on social media and by other methods so people can participate remotely and in person," Sean Faircloth, director of Together Place, said

DeAndrade says these grants aren't going to be able to sustain these non-profits forever, but help keep their doors open for the time being.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

RELATED: Driver on Maine Turnpike hits 127 MPH while going through Wells

RELATED: Online group of stitchers create more than 22,000 face masks for healthcare workers