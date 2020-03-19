AUGUSTA, Maine — As coronavirus cases in Maine continued to rise on Wednesday, Governor Janet Mills announced new, more aggressive steps to limit contact between people in public.

Mills announced she is issuing an executive order to close all restaurants and bars in the state until March 31, a step she said is necessary, despite the economic harm it will cause. Mills and the Maine CDC said the key to limiting the spread of COVID-19 virus is to enforce social distancing—in other words, minimize contact between people that could spread the disease. To further that effort, the governor is also prohibiting public gatherings of more than ten people, affecting everything from concerts and church services to rallies and sporting events. In addition, Mills made a request for other businesses to also shut down.

“While not mandating, I would strongly urge non-essential public facing businesses such as gyms, hair salons theaters casinos shopping malls to close for the next two weeks to minimize public gatherings and spread of virus,” Mills said.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Maine Blog: 30 confirmed positive, 12 presumptive positive cases

RELATED: Gov. Mills bans dine-in service at restaurants, bars and gatherings of 10 people or more statewide

The governor said essential businesses need to remain open, including, among others, food processing, industrial manufacturing companies, construction companies, trash businesses, grocery stores, hardware stores, convenience stores and gas stations, as well as pharmacies, health care facilities, post offices and hotels.

The new order clearly presents a challenge to Maine’s restaurant industry, although a number of restaurants had already made the decision to close on their own. Portland and Bangor had both imposed their own restrictions on restaurants and bars this week and now similar restrictions will be imposed statewide.

A longtime restaurant industry leader tells NEWS CENTER Maine that overall, restaurants and bars employ as many as 50,000 people. Its likely many of those workers will be seeking to take advantage of a new law, signed today by the governor, to make unemployment insurance more available to people whose jobs have been hurt by the coronavirus.

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Monitoring your mental health amidst coronavirus fears, isolation

RELATED: What you can do to help hospital workers

RELATED: Honor Flight Maine trips for May suspended

RELATED: Hallmark Channel to air Christmas movie marathon all weekend as Americans hunker down amid coronavirus

RELATED: Walmart temporarily changes hours in COVID-19 response; adding exclusive hour for senior citizens

RELATED: Childcare advocates fear some daycares will close for good without State's help

RELATED: Expressive American Sign Language interpreter gains attention in Maine CDC briefings

RELATED: How to file for unemployment in Maine if your job has been affected by coronavirus

RELATED: Bangor toilet paper company Tissue Plus tries to keep up with demand

RELATED: Maine landlord offers free rent for April, during coronavirus crisis

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist