MAINE, USA — Gov. Janet Mills has a message for out of staters: visitors and part-time residents should avoid coming to Maine.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Mills says she doesn't want to keep property owners away but suggested those who are in a safe place to stay there.

"If they believe they can escape the virus by coming here they are wrong."

The Maine CDC's message is that everyone should assume the COVID-19 virus is an immediate risk wherever they may be.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says, "everyone should start behaving as if the virus were in their city, county, or town."

One community is taking a stricter stance.

Swan's Island is asking all arriving summer residents to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival after notifying the town of their arrival for their safety and the safety of islanders.

According to Governor Mills, there doesn't seem to be enough traffic on the turnpike to indicate a significant number of out of state residents flocking to Maine and she says she doesn't have the power to close the state border in any case.

