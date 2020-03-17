AUGUSTA, Maine — In response to concerns about the potential for price gouging as Maine responds to COVID-19, Governor Janet Mills has issued a Declaration of Abnormal Market Disruption.

The declaration, drafted in close consultation with Attorney General Aaron M. Frey, prohibits certain necessities from being sold at unconscionable prices.

According to Gov. Mills Press Secretary Lindsay Crete, Maine law gives the Mills the authority to issue such a declaration to prevent “profiteering in necessities.” It comes as the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) receives allegations of price gouging and empowers the OAG to investigate these claims and take action, if necessary.

Governor Mills’ declaration specifies the necessities affected by the COVID-19 market disruption as:

paper products

cleaning supplies

hand sanitizer

personal hygiene products

medicine and medical supplies

food

water

This declaration of abnormal market disruption includes both retail and wholesale sales. Under the order, these items will not be allowed to be sold to consumers at more than 15 percent the price these goods and services were sold immediately prior to the disruption.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Maine: 23 confirmed positive, 9 presumptive positive cases currently

RELATED: A list of what Maine schools and events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus

“The coronavirus is already making life difficult enough without bad actors trying to take advantage of Maine people by inflating prices for critical items,” Gov. Mills said in a statement. “With allegations of price-gouging in our state rising, this declaration gives the Office of the Attorney General full authority to investigate price gouging claims and take swift action to address them.”

“I appreciate Governor Mills making this important declaration to protect Maine citizens from having to pay unconscionable prices for necessary products,” Attorney General Frey said in a statement. “The Office of the Attorney General will continue to work with the Executive Branch and the Legislature to ensure that the public is protected during this crisis.”

Governor Mills and Attorney General Frey also urge Mainers to be mindful of the unfortunate reality that crises like this one are exploited by scammers sometimes. Consumers should not give their personal or financial information to individuals who contact them unexpectedly, and should carefully research offers of goods or services that are made to them, as these offers could be too good to be true.

Consumers who believe they have received an attempted scam or who have witnessed price gouging should contact the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Attorney General.

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Food resources for families amid coronavirus closures

RELATED: Oakland couple of 61 years can't be together due to visitor restrictions for COVID-19

RELATED: How to treat yourself at home if you get coronavirus

RELATED: Maine brewery to offer beer delivery amid coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: SAT, ACT cancel spring exams due to coronavirus

RELATED: Gov. Mills calls for statewide cancellation of St. Patrick's Day celebrations

RELATED: Northern Light Mercy hospital employee tested positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Portland curfew goes into effect to curb community spread of coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist