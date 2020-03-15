OHIO, USA — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Sunday that he is issuing an order to close all Ohio bars and restaurants due to concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus(COVID-19).

Starting at 9 p.m. Sunday evening, businesses will only be able to offer carry-out and delivery services. Patrons will be unable to be seated or congregate.

The decision comes after DeWine says he received pictures and correspondence from concerned citizens about the amount of people inside of establishments Saturday night.

These changes were announced during Sunday's news briefing. You can watch the full press conference below.

Dr. Amy Acton says that due to the rapid and ongoing changes, it is becoming increasingly harder to provide accurate updates. However, as of Sunday afternoon, Ohio has 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 spanning 11 counties.

Continued Coverage:

RELATED: Great Lakes Brewing Company temporarily closes due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Coronavirus and Ohio: The latest updates

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Top infectious disease expert Dr. Fauci urges US to 'hunker down significantly'

RELATED: Number of coronavirus patients rises to 36, including 1st case in Medina County

RELATED: Medina County confirms first case of coronavirus

RELATED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine 'looking at' closing bars and restaurants amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Gov. DeWine says Ohio schools may be closed for rest of school year due to coronavirus