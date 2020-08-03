HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont Sunday announced that the Connecticut Department of Public Health DPH State Laboratory has confirmed the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus disease involving a Connecticut resident.

Officials said in a press release, "The patient, a resident of Wilton who is 40 to 50 years of age, is being treated at Danbury Hospital. The person most likely became infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 during a recent trip to California and sought medical care shortly after returning to Connecticut."

Lynne Vanderslice, Wilton First Selectwoman, said in a statement, "As more information becomes available, we will update the public accordingly. We have been prepared for this possibility. Our thoughts and prayers are with the patient and any family."

She also said, "Health Director Barry Bogle and members of the health department will continue to review protocols and provide guidance across government functions and the community. Additional information will be added to the department’s webpage."

Town officials said schools will remain open, but Superintendent Kevin Smith told FOX61 News that the school district has "canceled afternoon activities for the next week in an effort to promote social distancing." Smith says that was the recommendation of Wilton's Health Director.

New Canaan Public Schools planned on opening two hours later on Monday for cleaning the schools, even though there's no reported case of the virus in the town. They have also suspended any out-of-state field trips.

The governor's office said this COVID-19 case is not related to the COVID-19 case involving a Danbury Hospital employee who is a resident of New York State that was announced on Friday, or the COVID-19 case involving a community physician who made rounds at Bridgeport Hospital and is also a New York State resident that was announced on Saturday.

Officials also said, "This case is considered a presumptive positive case until it is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Extensive contact tracing is being done on this case. All people who have had direct, face-to-face contact with this person are being instructed to stay home and self-isolate. Risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 is considered low for people who had contact with an individual who does not have COVID-19 and does not have symptoms. In other words, a contact of a contact is considered low risk."

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) issued the following statement on news that the first Connecticut resident had been diagnosed with COVID-19:

“This latest case shows again the need for federal action, which has been lacking and lagging especially in providing tests - promised but so far unprovided in necessary amounts. We knew this case was coming and others will follow it. We must hope for the best but prepare for the worst, and most important, face real facts in real time rejecting political rhetoric. This state immediately needs federal support from the $8.3 billion in supplemental funds. I will continue working with state and local officials including Governor Lamont, because they are the tip of the spear in this fight. In the meantime, my thoughts are with the patient and their family, and my hope is for a speedy recovery.”

