BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that he is signing an executive order that allows businesses to refuse entry to people who are not wearing masks or face coverings.

"You don't have a right to expose a store owner to the virus," said Cuomo.

Comedian Chris Rock and actor Rosie Perez, both Brooklyn natives, joined Cuomo on Thursday in calling on everyone to wear masks in public. Perez and Rock say they have been trying to share the message in their neighborhoods, and make more people feel comfortable wearing masks when they are out.

Governor Cuomo also announced that the New York City Region is on track to begin Phase I of reopening soon.

The NYC Region will be the tenth and final region in the state to enter Phase 1.

The first phase allows for construction, manufacturing and curbside retail.

RELATED: Members announced for City of Buffalo's Small Business Social Distancing Initiative Working Group

RELATED: Erie County Fair will not take place in 2020, other WNY fairs take same action