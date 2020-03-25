GORHAM, Maine — The impact of the coronavirus pandemic is difficult for all of us. New guidelines are coming in, often giving the public ways to stay healthy. Social distancing is vital. For kids this may be especially challenging. However, adhering to this is important for all of us. Let's work together to flatten the curve.

A press release from the Maine Department of Education includes a public service announcement created by some Gorham High School students.

In collaboration with the Maine Department of Education, Gorham High School students have created a Public Service Announcement (PSA) for their peers, encouraging them to adhere to the Governor's guidance to stay home during the COVID-19 emergency and help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The students worked virtually to create the video, which is now available on the Gorham School Department's Facebook page and the Maine Department of Education's YouTube Channel with closed captioning.

A special thank you to GHS teacher Adam Parvanta for his help with this effort.

News media outlets can download the videos for distribution as public service announcements by using the following two links:

