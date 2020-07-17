Gorham Goodwill warehouse, outlet close for one day for cleaning due to COVID-19

Goodwill in Gorham will reopen July 17.

GORHAM, Maine — Goodwill said it recently confirmed four positive coronavirus cases over a two week period in the Gorham warehouse. Three employees have been approved to return to work while the fourth is quarantining at home and doing well.

The affected individuals were not in positions that interact with the public and have limited interaction with other staff members.

