Gardiner Area High School goes 100% remote due to probable COVID-19 case

GARDINER, Maine — Students at the Gardiner Area High School will switch to its "red mode of operation" after an individual associated with the school tested probable positive for the coronavirus.

The "red mode" means 100 percent remote learning.

Superintendent Patricia Hopkins says this will continue until the week ends on October 30. Hopkins sent out an email announcing the change on Monday.

The superintendent says, "individuals who were in close contact will be notified by the high school administration."

The elementary and middle schools will remain in the "yellow mode" or hybrid learning.

Recently, several school districts have had to change their modes of operation COVID-19 positive cases.