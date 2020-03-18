MAINE, USA — "Sometimes a cup of coffee goes a long way," said Grace Fecteau, the owner of Huiskamer Coffee House in Augusta.

Her business is less than a minute walk from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention where doctors and staff are working long hours to track and gather information on the COVID-19 outbreak in Maine.

"With this going on, we've definitely seen an uptick in terms of what people are buying. Bigger sizes, more shots of espresso," said Fecteau.

She says otherwise business has been down, but CDC workers, as well as state legislatures and other statehouse staff, have helped keep them operating.

"We're really pumped that we can provide that still," said Fecteau.

Fecteau said that ahead of the legislatures' final session on Tuesday, she brewed five gallons of coffee for them.

Not all businesses are able to keep their doors open however, and many are getting creative to still be able to provide a hot cup of coffee.

"We just really want to make sure we're here for our guests and our community as a whole," said Holy Donut business operations manager Ryan Howe.

The Holy Donut is now offering takeout and curbside pickup only at it's Portland locations, as well as drive-thru at it's Scarborough location.

"It's the food and the coffee that folks need to have some semblance of normalcy in this new reality for all of us," said Howe.

Howe did add that business has slowed down, but he's happy his business is able to stay open for as long as the state says it's safe.

Both Fecteau and Howe emphasized how difficult of a time this is for not just their businesses, but all small businesses. They say now is as important as ever to support local businesses. Many shops are still offering takeout and delivery services. If your favorite spot has closed, or you are uncomfortable getting takeout or delivery, it's a great time to purchase a gift card and have something to look forward to.

