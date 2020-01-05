BAR HARBOR, Maine — It will be at least a month before we can visit any of our state or national parks, but Friends of Acadia National Park are trying to bring Acadia right to your home while the park remains closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're still planning on gearing up for our summer programs, our volunteer efforts to help work on trails and carriage roads," Earl Brechlin of Friends of Acadia said.

While Acadia employees are hopeful, they also prepared special packages of websites to keep the public informed and connected to the parking during COVID-19.

"Let's help them maintain that connection during this time," Brechlin said.

Friends of Acadia is also providing virtual hikes through all four of Maine's seasons.

"We have some 360-degree videos of people grooming the ski trails if winter is your favorite season in Acadia," Brechlin said.

These virtual hikes also show people how to practice social distancing, while keeping everyone six feet apart even online.

Stay connected to Acadia with these links:

All web material can be accessed via a foyer page at Staying Connected with Acadia During COVID-19.

One graphic includes how to make thoughtful decisions about outdoor recreation. Responsible Recreation.

Another graphic covers how to keep yourself and other safe while outdoors Social Distancing Outdoors.

A fun animation explains how to estimate six feet while complying with social distancing guidelines Maine Social Distancing Animation.

The Stay Connected with Acadia page connects visitors with scenic still images, videos of actual hikes in popular Acadia locations, as well as a downloadable pdf inviting people to play “Acadia Bingo.” Acadia Bingo Game.

The Acadia is for Kids page includes online educational resources for parents and teachers, as well as an original downloadable Acadia coloring page by renowned artist Jennifer Judd McGee. Acadia Coloring Page.

