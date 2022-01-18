Freeport enacts indoor mask mandate; Bath, South Portland considering it

Similar mask mandates have already been enacted in Portland and Brunswick.

FREEPORT, Maine — The Freeport Town Council approved an indoor mask mandate Tuesday for all public buildings.

The mandate went into effect on Wednesday and will last until at least Feb. 16, at which time the town council would need to renew it in order for it to continue. It applies to people ages five and up.

The mandate also includes public transportation.

Not included are schools, houses of worship, and office buildings where workers are able to be physically separated from each other. People who are alone in a public building do not need to wear a mask, and people can remove masks while eating or drinking.

Similar mask mandates have already been enacted in Portland and Brunswick.