Freeport, Bath enact indoor mask mandates; South Portland to consider similar measure

Similar mask mandates have also been enacted in Portland and Brunswick.

FREEPORT, Maine — The Freeport Town Council approved an indoor mask mandate Tuesday for all public buildings.

The mandate went into effect on Wednesday and will last until at least Feb. 16, at which time the town council would need to renew it in order for it to continue. It applies to people ages five and up.

The mandate also includes public transportation.

Not included are schools, houses of worship, and office buildings where workers are able to be physically separated from each other. People who are alone in a public building do not need to wear a mask, and people can remove masks while eating or drinking.

On Wednesday night, the Bath City Council unanimously passed an indoor mask mandate, which also includes public transportation. Bath's mandate applies to all people ages two and up.

"Under the ordinance, churches and houses of worship, schools and offices where workers can be easily isolated physically separated from the general public are exempt from the mandate," Lindsey Goudreau, a spokeswoman for the city, told NEWS CENTER Maine in an email. "Also exempt are or the portions of a theater, gym, or athletic arena where all of the individuals performing, exercising, or playing have been vaccinated and where there is either space, a physical barrier, or ventilation system that separates them from the general public or audience."

Goudreau said there are exceptions for people with medical conditions that are complicated or irritated by a face covering, as well as for anyone who is having difficulty breathing or is incapacitated.