Four Maine summer camps were able to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks

In a recent study, four Maine overnight camps were named for being able to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 this summer.

MAINE, USA — This year's camp season included temperature checks and mask-wearing, but after the extra planning and the unknown, camps that were able to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak feel, "surprised, pleased, elated and breathed a huge sigh of relief," Patty Lifter said.

Lifter is the director of Pine Cliff Camp in Harrison. She said one of the keys to her camp's success this summer was keeping campers and counselors in assigned groups.

"For contact tracing, it makes it much easier if you're dealing with smaller groups," Lifter said.

That study was done by Dr. Laura Blaisdell who is a public health pediatrician here in Maine. She said camps that were successful, used not just one layer of public health interventions to keep campers safe, but multiple.

Including mask-wearing, social distancing, hand washing, self quarantining, temperature checks, and testing.

She said multiple layers were needed because of the nature of overnight camps.

"In summer camps in these congregate living settings we know that coronavirus can take hold and spread very quickly," she said.

Doctor Blaisdell and Lifter agree that camp can be a bit of a bubble, but encourage parents as they get ready to send kids back to school, to make your bubble your community.

"The culture of compliance that we're asking for teachers and educators and students needs to extend into the households of families whose children are attending the privilege of school this year," Dr. Blaisdell said.

