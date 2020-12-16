For 2nd straight day, Maine CDC reports single-day high for COVID-19 cases; 590 new cases, 9 new deaths

Find developments on the Maine coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak as we work together to separate facts from fear. Thursday, December 17, 2020.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17

The Maine CDC reported nine additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 276 deaths.

For the second straight day, the Maine CDC reported a single-day record for new cases. 590 additional cases were reported Thursday.

Of the 17,901 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 15,576 are confirmed by tests and 2,325 are probable.

958 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses.

10,688 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16

The Maine CDC reported two additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 267 deaths. The two additional deaths were a woman in her 80s from Androscoggin County and a man in his 80s from Oxford County.

The Maine CDC reported 551 additional COVID-19 cases, which is the most cases reported on a single day since the pandemic began. The previous single-day high for cases reported on a single day was 427.

Of the 17,311 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 15,142 are confirmed by tests and 2,169 are probable.

2,028 of Maine's total cases have been among healthcare workers.

934 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illnesses. 187 people in Maine are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those 187, 46 are being treated in intensive care units and 18 are on ventilators.

10,650 Mainers have recovered from COVID-19.

New Outbreak Investigations

THE DATA

RESOURCES

Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is holding coronavirus briefings on Tuesdays and Thursdays with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine