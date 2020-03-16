MAINE, USA — Countless families across Maine rely on school lunches for healthy, reliable food. Amid COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, concerns and school closures, families are left without that reliable source of food.

Last week the Maine Department of Education's Child Nutrition Team received approval for a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Services. The waiver will allow schools the ability to provide students with meals offsite if the school currently has or qualifies for a USDA Summer Food Service Program.

According to a press release, "The Maine Dept. of Education applied for the waiver as they continue to assist schools in the proactive planning for a disruption to schools in the case of the concerns of COVID-19."

USDA supported meals are available at no cost to low-income children, and under the waiver allows meals to served offsite in the event schools are temporarily closed.

The Maine Dept. of Education’s Child Nutrition program states that, “meals can be delivered directly to a quarantined house with household consent (phone call).”

In addition to government programs, Good Shepherd Food Bank is expanding its food distribution efforts, including extending hours of operation and reallocating internal resources for planning and preparation.

"We're going to approach this from all angles that we can to provide the support that the state of Maine needs," Sam Michaud is the director of facilities and safety at the Good Shepherd Food Bank. "People need us every day so we're going to continue to operate as we need to provide support to Mainers."

Visit the “Find Food” section of the Good Shepherd website to find a distribution site near you.

Restaurants across Maine are also stepping up to help. In Bangor, Jersey’s Subs and Sweets is offering free bagged lunch to students in need, and WA Bean & Sons is donating meats for sandwiches.

Boba in Lewiston is offering free meals for kids Tuesday-Saturday until April 2.

Rose Foods, which is closing for the time being, is offering up its last bake of fresh bagels and cream cheese.

This story will be updated with more resources.

