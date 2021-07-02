Follow along with Maine health care worker as she and others fly to Super Bowl LV on Patriots plane

Cathy Bean, manager of clinical and community health services for Northern Light Home Care & Hospice, is among the 76 health care workers flying to Tampa Bay.

BOSTON, Massachusetts — 76 vaccinated health care workers, including four from Maine, are heading to Super Bowl LV in style.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced Tuesday that the team would fly the selected health care "superheroes" in the Patriots team plane to Tampa Bay for an all-expenses-paid trip, which includes:

A ticket to the game

A police escort from Gillette Stadium to Logan Airport

An exclusive ticket to the NFL TikTok Tailgate concert headlined by Miley Cyrus

A two-night complimentary hotel stay

A Patriots gift bag

A $100 VISA gift card to spend at Raymond James Stadium

Ground transportation in Tampa

Cathy Bean, manager of clinical and community health services for Northern Light Home Care & Hospice, is among the group partaking in the well-deserved fun.

Here's some photos Bean posted prior to departure:

Bean also posted photos of a letter personally addressed to her from the Krafts, as well as a swag bag that was waiting for her on the plane. The swag bag includes a Patriots winter hat, a Patriots mask, a patriots ballcap, a copy of "The Dynasty" by Jeff Benedict, hand sanitizer, and a poncho.

On Saturday, the Patriots posted photos to Twitter showing a new decal added to the plane to promote the COVID-19 vaccine, which reads, “When it’s your turn, take the shot. Get vaccinated.”

Bean was recently honored by the Home Care & Hospice Alliance of Maine with its Distinguished Service Award, and has been on the frontlines helping to take care of Maine’s most vulnerable and underserved. For more than a decade, she has been the leader in coordinating the influenza vaccination efforts in schools, businesses, homeless shelters and migrant communities.

When the pandemic took hold, Bean used her experience to design and stand up COVID-19 testing sites and to develop a daily COVID screening process for those residing at multiple homeless shelters and quarantine locations. She is putting that experience to use now, by developing COVID-19 vaccination sites. She also serves as the Chair of the Cumberland District Public Health Council where she is integral in fighting inequity to create equal access to health care across the county and state.

The three other Maine health care workers among the 76 flying on the Patriots plane are: