First vaccine clinic at Northern Light EMMC causes some concerns

Saturday was the first vaccination clinic at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Those who went say the wait outside in the cold may be a problem.

BANGOR, Maine — Saturday was the first COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. 1,000 Mainers attended the clinic, but some tell NEWS CENTER Maine they were not happy with the process.

73-year-old Al Williams from Glenburn was one of the several folks at the clinic. He said roughly dozens of folks over the age of 70 had to wait outside to get their vaccinations. Williams adds he had to wait in line for more than an hour to get inside the clinic, despite showing up prior to his scheduled appointment.

"Once we got inside it was very efficient, easy peasy. But getting up to that point was terrible. So that age group of people, this time of year, I'd be surprised if some of them didn't come down sick," Williams said.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center addressed those compliments in a statement.