First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered to Maine frontline health care workers

Kayla Mitchell, an RN in the COVID-19 ICU unit at Maine Medical Center in Portland, was the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

PORTLAND, Maine — A MaineHealth registered nurse became the first Mainer to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Kayla Mitchell, RN, BSN, is a nurse who treats COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit at Maine Medical Center. She is one of 150 MaineHealth caregivers who will be vaccinated Tuesday at Maine Medical Center in Portland and Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.

“I’m excited to be able to be a part of the solution and make the community a safer place at this critical moment,” Mitchell said after receiving the vaccine. “I’ve watched people suffer with this illness. I trust the science, and I trust that this is a solution.”

MaineHealth, the region’s largest integrated health system, is set to receive an initial allotment of 1,900 doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer during the first week of distribution.

On Wednesday, vaccinations will start at a third MaineHealth hospital, Mid Coast-Parkview Health in Brunswick. Those three southern Maine hospitals have treated the most COVID-19 patients during the pandemic within MaineHealth and were prioritized for the first doses for that reason.

MaineHealth says initially, distribution will focus on Intensive Care Unit teams, front-line Emergency Department caregivers, those providing care in dedicated COVID-19 inpatient units and other critical and essential inpatient services not available elsewhere.

The first Mainer has been vaccinated! Kayla Mitchell, RN at Maine Medical Center receiving her vaccine this morning. I just spoke to Kayla and will be sharing part of that interview shortly #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/b4QQgOw313 — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) December 15, 2020

A second vaccine, made by Moderna, is set for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) expert panel on Thursday. Assuming that vaccine is approved, MaineHealth is expecting another 15,775 doses to arrive beginning the week of Dec. 21, including another 975 Pfizer doses with the balance from Moderna. That will be enough vaccine to inoculate all of MaineHealth’s direct caregivers.

“By having our care team protected against COVID-19, we can better assure that we will be ready to treat, not just those suffering with COVID, but everyone who needs care during this time,” Dr. Dora Mills, MD, MaineHealth’s chief health improvement officer, in a release Tuesday.

Several weeks ago, MaineHealth formed a system-wide task force with clinicians from all nine of its local health systems to oversee distribution of the vaccine among its front-line caregivers. The task force has been working to set up vaccine clinics across the system in an effort to vaccinate care team members as quickly as possible.

It will take several weeks to vaccinate all eligible team members across the system. While the logistics of storing and transporting the vaccines require planning given that the Pfizer product requires ultra-cold storage and the Moderna vaccine also has to be frozen, the biggest hurdle to overcome is finding doctors and nurses to staff the vaccine clinics. MaineHealth has been actively recruiting staff for the clinics for several weeks. Among those recruited to provide vaccinations are retired doctors and nurses who have volunteered to help in the effort.

“It’s a credit to our teams across the system that they were able to come together so quickly and get shots in arms within hours of the arrival of the vaccine,” Mills said. “This effort speaks to how critically important this vaccine is to maintaining our readiness to help our communities through this pandemic.”

Mills noted that vaccinations will not diminish the need to take precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Within MaineHealth, all safety measures will remain in place, including the use of personal protective equipment, extra cleaning of surfaces, segregation of patients known or suspected of having COVID-19 and daily screening for symptoms of all employees.

“Now is not the time to let our guard up,” Mills said. “With vaccines not expected to become widely available to the public until spring or early summer, we still have a very dangerous winter to get through.”