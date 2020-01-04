BAR HARBOR, Maine — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

Mount Desert Island (MDI) Hospital now says they have two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The Maine CDC reported the first confirmed case for Hancock County Wednesday.

MDI Hospital says the second confirmed case is a Hancock County resident who was tested at the hospital’s central outpatient access point outside of the Cooper Gilmore Health Center. The patient is now isolated at home in accordance with CDC guidelines.

To date, MDI Hospital has collected samples for 168 tests; 71 are still pending results, 93 came back negative, two were positive, and two were untested due to specimen compromise, according to a press release.

RELATED: Live Coronavirus Updates: 7 dead, 344 confirmed cases in Maine

The Maine CDC had previously reported MDI Hospital's first confirmed case as a confirmed case for Hancock County, but changed the case to Penobscot County the following day. Officials said although that first individual was tested in Hancock County, they currently live in Penobscot County.

MDI Hosptial President and CEO Arthur Blank said, “We are doing everything we can to support the community in preventing the spread of this virus, and we continue to urge community members to follow the guidance of the CDC and to practice social distancing, vigilant hand-washing and respiratory hygiene.”

RELATED: Vinalhaven, other islands say they're not equipped for visitors hoping to hunker down during coronavirus

The Maine CDC said Wednesday there is now a total of 344 confirmed cases in Maine and seven deaths; 80 have recovered, and 63 individuals have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

NCM

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Healthy-looking people spread coronavirus, more studies say

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Wimbledon canceled; US death toll tops 4,000

RELATED: Maine awarded $16M for housing efforts amid coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Rumor control: Troopers on Maine/N.H. border are not related to coronavirus travel restrictions

RELATED: Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital patient tests positive for COVID-19