FEMA offering reimbursements for COVID-19 funerals

Families who lost a loved one with COVID-19 can be reimbursed up to $9,000 for funeral expenses

MAINE, USA — 580,000 Americans have died with COVID-19 and 794 of them were Mainers.

Now, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is reimbursing families who lost a loved one to the virus for funeral expenses.

"I think fairly generous reimbursement," Doug Bibber of Bibber Memorial Chapel in Kennebunk said.

FEMA is reimbursing up to $9,000.

According to usfunerals.com, the average cost of a funeral in Maine is between $7,000-$10,000, which means this program would cover most of the funeral expenses, if not all of them.

"It's a welcome ability to help with those funeral costs," Bibber said.

Like most things during the pandemic, funerals have looked a little different. Bibber told NEWS CENTER Maine people had to get creative.

At the start of the pandemic, staff at Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home in South Portland tied balloons to chairs to represent people who should be there.

Some, like Vicky Perry, who spoke to NEWS CENTER Maine a few months ago, say they're holding off until family can be together.

"Very much hoping that by next summer, as everybody is, maybe things have changed enough," she said.

. @fema is now offering up to a $9,000 reimbursement for funerals of COVID-19 victims. Doug Bibber of Bibber Memorial Chapel says this is a good thing to families who have lost a loved one due to the pandemic #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/qdFEg36Qby — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) May 7, 2021

Now, as some precautions have been eased, families who may have held off on a funeral are planning to say goodbye to loved ones.

"Families starting to plan outside ceremonies and also ceremonies inside where maybe they're allowed to have a few more people," Bibber said.

Regardless of the way families choose to celebrate the life of a loved one during the pandemic, the FEMA reimbursements are available to help.