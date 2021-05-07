FEMA offering reimbursements for COVID-19 funerals

MAINE, USA — 580,000 Americans have died with COVID-19 and 794 of them were Mainers.
Now, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is reimbursing families who lost a loved one to the virus for funeral expenses.
"I think fairly generous reimbursement," Doug Bibber of Bibber Memorial Chapel in Kennebunk said.
FEMA is reimbursing up to $9,000.
According to usfunerals.com, the average cost of a funeral in Maine is between $7,000-$10,000, which means this program would cover most of the funeral expenses, if not all of them.
"It's a welcome ability to help with those funeral costs," Bibber said.
Like most things during the pandemic, funerals have looked a little different. Bibber told NEWS CENTER Maine people had to get creative.
At the start of the pandemic, staff at Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home in South Portland tied balloons to chairs to represent people who should be there.
Some, like Vicky Perry, who spoke to NEWS CENTER Maine a few months ago, say they're holding off until family can be together.
"Very much hoping that by next summer, as everybody is, maybe things have changed enough," she said.
Now, as some precautions have been eased, families who may have held off on a funeral are planning to say goodbye to loved ones.
"Families starting to plan outside ceremonies and also ceremonies inside where maybe they're allowed to have a few more people," Bibber said.
Regardless of the way families choose to celebrate the life of a loved one during the pandemic, the FEMA reimbursements are available to help.
You can apply for reimbursement at fema.gov.
