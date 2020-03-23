WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Editor's note: With everyday life becoming upended, kids naturally have lots of questions... even if they don't ask you. The above video has some advice for talking to your children about the coronavirus.

In a series of sweeping steps, the Federal Reserve will lend to small and large businesses and local governments as well as extend its bond buying programs.

It's all part of the Fed's ongoing efforts to support the flow of credit through an economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fed said Monday that it will set up three new lending facilities that will provide up to $300 billion by purchasing corporate bonds, buying a wider range of municipal bonds, and purchasing asset-backed securities. It also says it will buy an unlimited amount of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities in an effort hold down interest rates and ensure those markets function smoothly during the uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

