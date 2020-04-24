WINTHROP, Maine — Opened in 1998, Fast Eddie's Drive-In is a staple in Winthrop.

Food that some think is helping people through these tough times, as it's the only restaurant opened in Winthrop right now during the coronavirus pandemic. The restaurant decided to open a month in advance to serve its community members.

These days, it's providing more than a meal, it's giving families and friends the opportunity to see each other through the windows of their cars.

"It's nice to finally get a chance to enjoy the summer... it seems like we've been bottled up for...you know...the whole winter was bad enough...and now have this happen too...It's just so nice to get out and do something different for a change..anything different...it's awesome," said Scott Harris, one of the customers.

All you have to do is park your car, order through your window and enjoy the meal in the comfort of your car.

"We don't have too many restaurants around here most of them are probably Augusta/Auburn area," said Anderson Houston, the manager at Fast Eddie's.

Giving people a good and fun meal while safely staying in their cars.

"So that's been a great aspect when we are fighting this coronavirus...because everybody stays isolated, but they are out of the house! It gives them something to do," said Houston.

These days, the drive-in has seen a spike in customers.

And a taste of summer may help Harris and others who have been bottled up for a while.

The drive-up diner has the same hours as always, open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

