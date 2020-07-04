MOUNT DESERT, Maine — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

COVID-19 is hitting Maine farmers especially hard. The FarmDrop program brings its online farmers market directly to customers in their cars.

People can shop online and from home, choose products from a list each week, and drive up to the drop-off at Floret in Somesville.

The project has seen a significant increase in the past few weeks as people are trying to avoid grocery stores and help farmers.

"With a lot of the markets and restaurant accounts closing, for some of our farmers, we really are proud and excited to be able to continue to provide an outlet for their sales during this really challenging time," said Rachel Emus, the food program coordinator at Healthy Acadia.

Every week, you can shop online from Saturday to Tuesday. Rain or shine you can pick up your pre-ordered produce on Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"This is MDI farm drop, it's an online farmers market organized by Healthy Acadia, we are a non-profit that serves the Downeast region of Maine," said Emus.

NCM

"They don't know where to give all of their produce and meat, and they've been growing all this food, for specific locations that are all closed now, so it's nice for the community to be able to pitch in and support the local farms," says Kristin Clements, an MDI shopper.

This project has been going on for a few years but it has seen a significant increase in shoppers these days.

"Our sales have increased by about 200 percent in the last couple of weeks," said Emus.

The outdoor tent features local milk, eggs, meats, yogurt, and even fresh flowers. All pre-bagged and delivered directly to you in your car or for pick-up.

"I thought right now would be a good time to stay out of grocery stores and support local farms," said Merica.

"Provide an outlet for their sales during this really challenging time," said Emus.

"and to be eating fruits and vegetables right now is really crucial," said Clements.

The project has been running during the fall, winter and spring months. But given the positive response these days... organizers are thinking of extending it through the summer.

Here is the link to shop online and support local farmers.

RELATED: Watch live: White House Coronavirus Task Force updates public

RELATED: Flu cases up 1,000 from this time last year

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: The psychological reason some coronavirus orders aren't being followed

RELATED: Biddeford company donates 1000 face shields to police and fire departments to protect against coronavirus, COVID-19

RELATED: Watch live: White House Coronavirus Task Force updates public

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist