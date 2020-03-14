WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Editor's note: You are starting to hear the term 'flattening the curve' as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

In a bipartisan 363-40 vote, the House passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The government is taking the threat of COVID-19 seriously as seen by this bipartisan legislature between House Democrats and the Trump administration.

The Act aims to strengthen the federal government's response to the coronavirus outbreak. The focus is on American's personal safety, financial security, and providing needed support amid this public health crisis.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act guarantees free coronavirus testing, secures paid emergency leave, enhances Unemployment Insurance, strengthens food security initiatives, and increases federal Medicaid funding to states.

Congresswomen Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) said in a press release, I am extremely pleased to see this legislation pass on a bipartisan basis. The Senate must take up this legislation immediately and I hope the President follows through on his tweet saying he supports H.R. 6201 and will sign the House-passed bill so we can begin to ease some of the hardship caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

CORONAVIRUS IN MAINE

This Act builds on an $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus spending package signed into law on March 6. President Trump's spending bill will provide billions of dollars into prevention efforts and research to produce a vaccine for COVID-19.

RELATED: Senate passes bill to Trump for $8.3 billion in fighting coronavirus

House Democrats stated that they would not hesitate to augment funding with additional resources if needed. Public health is the top priority and they will continue to assess the impact of the coronovirus on Americans.

The text of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, H.R. 6201, is here. A summary of H.R. 6201 is here.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: A list of what's been canceled or postponed in Maine due to coronavirus

RELATED: Coronavirus concerns drives Maine first responders ask if you call 911, let the call taker know if you have any flu-like symptoms during

RELATED: 500K coronavirus test kits, 1 million masks to be given to U.S. by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma

RELATED: South Portland landlord challenges other landlords to offer financial relief due to coronavirus concerns

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist