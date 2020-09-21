Falmouth High School to continue with in-person portion of hybrid plan after positive COVID-19 case

According to Superintendent Geoff Bruno, the person presented symptoms late Thursday night and did not attend school on Friday.

FALMOUTH, Maine — Falmouth Superintendent Geoff Bruno said Sunday a person associated with Falmouth High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The Maine CDC has advised us to proceed with in-person schooling and continue to follow our “yellow” hybrid blended learning schedule," Bruno wrote in an update posted to the district's website. "We will update the school community with any new information as necessary."

According to Bruno, the person presented symptoms late Thursday night and did not attend school on Friday. He also said the person has not entered the school campus since Tuesday, Sept. 15, more than 48 hours prior to becoming symptomatic.

"Typically, the infectious period (symptomatic cases) is two days before symptom onset per CDC. We are pleased that our screening system was effective: the person was contacted, kept out of school, and tested for COVID 19," Bruno said. "We were able to contact the Maine CDC and DOE immediately and are following their guidance directly."

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that ranges from mild to severe. It can be more severe in adults 60 years and older and in those with underlying conditions. The virus mainly spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes and an uninfected person breathes in the virus. Signs and symptoms include:

fever or chills

Cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

muscle or body ache headache

new loss of taste or smell

congestion or runny nose

nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Bruno said questions for specific schools in the district can be directed to the schools' nurses: