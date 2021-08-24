Falmouth extends outdoor dining

People can eat outside for the next 60 days.

FALMOUTH, Maine — The Falmouth Town Council voted 6-1 in favor of extending outdoor dining Monday night.

It's part of an emergency ordinance which allows restaurants to operate outside with additional seating.

People can enjoy eating outside for the next 60 days.

Earlier this month, the council voted to end outdoor dining, which was set to expire last Friday. The council revisited the topic Monday.

"Now that we are in the middle of COVID surge, it felt even more important to make sure we allowed outdoor eating," Town Council Vice Chair Peter Lafond, who was in favor of extending outdoor dining, told NEWS CENTER Maine prior to Monday's vote.

John Gagnon, the owner of JP's Bistro, told NEWS CENTER Maine outdoor dining saved his business.

"I would lose a lot of income. There's a lot of people that are not comfortable eating inside still," said Gagnon.