Falmouth could end additional seating for outdoor dining

FALMOUTH, Maine — Under an emergency ordinance due to COVID-19, restaurants in Falmouth have been allowed to operate outside with additional seating, but that order expires Friday.

Earlier this month, the Falmouth Town Council needed five votes to extend the order, but they did not get enough in favor.

Town Council Vice Chair Peter Lafond, who is in favor of keeping outdoor dining, said the town will not be enforcing the decision this weekend. He said the council will take another look at it on Monday where they are expected to vote again.

"Now that we are in the middle of COVID surge, it felt even more important to make sure we allowed outdoor eating," he said.

John Gagnon, the owner of JP's Bistro, said outdoor dining saved his business.

"I would lose a lot of income. There's a lot of people that are not comfortable eating inside still," said Gagnon.

He said with the uncertainty of the pandemic, he hopes he and others get more time outside.

"To have those extra couple months, some of your best dining outside is in September and October," said Gagnon.