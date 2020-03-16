MAINE, USA — Presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

What does that mean? Presumptive positive?

A sample taken from a person that is shown be presumptive positive is labeled that way if the sample was tested by a lab not run by the state of Maine. For example, a test run in a lab affiliated with MaineHealth would be labeled as presumptive positive. That test would then need to be sent to a state or federal lab to be confirmed as positive.

If the state of Maine runs the sample and it's positive for COVID-19, the test would be considered positive.

Previously, a test run by the state of Maine would still need federal testing to be considered a positive case.

This applies to Maine. Other states may have other rules and could require federal testing to be considered a positive case.

