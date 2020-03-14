MAINE, USA — Editor's note: The above video shows you how to make hand sanitizer. MaineHealth's Dora Mills gives NEWS CENTER Maine the recipe

In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, first responders want to be sure they can take the proper precautions when coming to assist someone needing help.

They say it's not to alarm anyone, but out of an abundance of caution. You CAN and SHOULD still call 911 in the case of an emergency. But to ensure we keep our first responders safe and healthy, so they may continue their work, let the 911 operator know if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms in the case you have COVID-19.

The Auburn Police Department is suspending all public fingerprinting operations due to coronavirus concerns. In a Facebook Post, the department tried to reassure people they are there, but precautions need to be taken. "Never doubt that APD is here, protecting & serving this great city. Call 9-1-1 if you have an emergency. However, before visiting our PD lobby in person, we encourage residents to call first."

