The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

FLATTENING THE CURVE

The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

Governor Janet Mills and the Maine CDC announced Maine's first presumptive positive case of coronavirus on Thursday, March 12.

Here is how the Maine CDC distinguishes the difference between confirmed positive and presumptive positive:

Confirmed cases: This now includes cases formerly identified as presumptive positive. This classification applies to samples sent by a health provider directly to HETL that test positive and to samples from non-governmental labs for which HETL validates positive results. Maine has seven confirmed cases.

This now includes cases formerly identified as presumptive positive. This classification applies to samples sent by a health provider directly to HETL that test positive and to samples from non-governmental labs for which HETL validates positive results. Maine has seven confirmed cases. Presumptive positive tests: These are samples that test positive at non-governmental labs and are sent to HETL for validation. Maine has five presumptive positive tests at this time.

Monday March 23

The Maine Center for Disease Control and prevention is expected to have an early afternoon press briefing to give updates. NEWS CENTER Maine will be online and on television LIVE with the conference.

WEEKEND RECAP

During a Sunday press conference, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah said there are now 89 positive coronavirus, or COVID-19 cases in Maine.

"We do anticipate there being further cases of COVID-19 across the state, into new counties, as well as increasing rates in existing counties," Dr. Shah said on Sunday.

Dr. Shah also spoke about personal protective equipment (PPE) at length. He said on Monday the Maine CDC will be distributing about 22,000 pieces of equipment to healthcare employees across the state including about 2,400 N95 masks, more than 8,000 procedure masks, almost 2,000 face shields and about 6,000 gloves among other things. He said FEMA will be distributing additional protective equipment to the state of Maine soon.

While these distributions are coming, Dr. Shah adds that it's not enough and healthcare employees still need these things.

Dr. Shah also urged Mainers not to wait until COVID-19 is in their counties or communities, but to practice social distancing now.

SUNDAY MAINE CDC PRESS CONFERENCE

With beautiful weather over the weekend, Mainers got outside in droves. While Governor Mills called for 'social distancing,' many Mainers hit Popham Beach area, appearing to not follow the CDC guidelines.

Such a positive story out of Saco Sunday. One pastor came up with a very unique idea to deliver his sermon via web streaming. He didn't want to speak to an empty church, so he asked his parishioners...boy did they respond.

Nationally, members of Congress are trying to take action.

The Senate has refused to advance the coronavirus rescue package in a procedural vote with Democrats, rejecting a draft from Republicans and pushing for more aid for workers. Negotiations are expected to continue into the evening Sunday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged senators to “signal to the public that we're ready to get this job done.” He wants passage by Monday. But Democrats have resisted, arguing the nearly $1.4 trillion measure needs to bolster aid and put limits on how businesses can use the emergency dollars.

