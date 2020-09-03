MAINE, USA — The novel or new coronavirus, COVID-19 for short, was first detected in Wuhan City, China in December. Since then, it has spread to more than 100 countries around the world. In the U.S., 35 states have reported cases with 423 total cases and 19 deaths as of 1 p.m. on Monday, March 9 according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Johns Hopkins University has compiled a real-time interactive map showing the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, how many deaths the virus has caused, as well as how many people have recovered since being diagnosed.

Here’s everything you need to know about the virus and the situation in Maine.

What is COVID-19?

The official name for the virus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure. People with underlying medical conditions may experience more severe respiratory illness, but most patients with mild symptoms can recuperate at home, according to the CDC.

How to prevent the spread

The virus may spread through the air by coughing and sneezing, close personal contact such as touching or shaking hands, or touching an object or surface with the virus on it and then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes.

Dr. Dora Mills, Senior Vice President of Community Health for Maine Health, says the Coronavirus seems to be contagious in the same way the flu is, through respiratory droplets from coughing and sneezing.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

What's working in our favor Dr. Mills says is the government's travel restrictions.

"Our country hasn't implemented this strict of travel restrictions for decades. I've never seen it implemented so strictly."

If you have traveled to or from countries with a travel advisory, the CDC recommends self-quarantining for 14 days. If you develop symptoms within those 14 days, the CDC says you should contact your health care provider before going to their office or to the hospital.

A Level 3 travel advisory recommends avoiding all nonessential travel. The current countries with Level 3 travel advisories are China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran. Japan has a Level 2 advisory, which recommends that older adults or those who have chronic medical conditions consider postponing travel.

What is the situation in Maine?

On Sunday, March 8, the Maine CDC said all COVID-19 test results from Maine were negative. It was not revealed how many people were tested, but the increase in testing came after the CDC expanded the guidelines for surveilling, testing, and monitoring.

In a statement, MaineHealth said, “This broader criteria, specifically [for] patients with respiratory ailments of unknown origin, has naturally increased the number of patients who qualify for testing.”

Maine is the only state in New England that doesn’t have any confirmed cases.

In New Hampshire, there are two confirmed cases and two presumptive positive cases. A “presumptive positive” case means the test was positive at the state lab and has been sent to the U.S. CDC for confirmation.

Health officials in Maine say the risk to the general public is low, but Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah said it’s just a matter of time before the virus arrives in Maine.

"This is a rapidly dynamic changing situation and we are prepared for the possibility that there will be cases in Maine," Dr. Shah said.

COVID-19 testing is expected to begin in Maine in the next several days. Maine CDC has received new testing equipment, according to a press release, and the state lab staff is calibrating it and “taking other steps to prepare for testing within the next several days.”

According to the CDC website, Maine is one of six states that is not yet set up for testing. Wyoming, Oklahoma, Alabama, West Virginia, and Ohio are also currently in the process of getting set up for official testing. Robert Long of the Maine CDC said until recently no state labs were authorized to do COVID-19 testing.

"As U.S. CDC began authorizing state labs to conduct COVID-19 testing, priority was given to states with confirmed cases or greatest need," Long said.

This story will be continually updated as the coronavirus situation in Maine develops. For live updates, follow along here.

