Endless Yard Sale in Orrington goes strong even during COVID-19

ORRINGTON, Maine — The yard sale signs are everywhere in Orrington right now. That's because this weekend it's Orrington's annual Endless Yard Sale.

"This is the conclusion of a full week of a lot of activity, and the endless yard sale has been a hit ever since we started bringing Old Home Week back in 2013," said Dick Campbell, the president of Orrington's Old Home Week Committee.

This year, 60 houses registered to have their own yard sales in Orrington this weekend.

As bargain hunters and out and about this weekend or for any yard sales happening throughout the state, sellers and shoppers are highly encouraged to wear a mask, social distance from others and use hand sanitizer as they make their way from yard to yard.

"Set stuff out this morning and it's been going like hotcakes, so I've been trying to clear the trailer out and just get everything out," says homeowner, Melissa Davis.

"It was just bumper to bumper one car right behind the other," says Andree Knowles, also a homeowner that was selling things since 7 a.m. this morning as cars lined up to try and find parking and get the best finds!

But according to the president of Orrington's Old Home Week, "it's down a little bit, we generally have over 100 yard sales, we are about at 60," says Campbell.

For medical advice to stay safe while hunting for treasures, we go to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center's medical specialist Dr. James Jarvis.

"I would caution that typically at yard sales, people do get very close to one another, particularly if items aren't spread very well apart," says Dr. Jarvis.

The top three things to have in mind when attending a yard sale according to Dr. Jarvis:

Wear a mask at all times

Use hand sanitizer before and after you go to a yard safe house

Social distance from other folks when browsing for new finds

"You really want to make sure that you're taking good protection," says Jarvis.

"It's a little scary but you wear your mask and clean your hands often and stay as vigilant as you can," says Davis.