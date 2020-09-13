Employees at Portland Whole Foods test positive for COVID-19

The safety of our Team Members and customers is our top priority and we are diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities. We’ve been working closely with our store Team Members and supporting any diagnosed Team Members while in quarantine. We address any confirmed diagnosis in our stores with a comprehensive action plan that includes enhanced cleaning and contact tracing, as well as communicating directly with our Team Members. All Whole Foods Market stores continue to operate under social distancing and crowd control measures, we have installed plexiglass barriers at check out, are requiring temperature checks and face masks for anyone working in our stores, and have implemented enhanced daily cleanliness and disinfection protocols in all of our stores.