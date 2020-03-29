MAINE, USA — An associate at the Hannaford in Oxford and an associate at the Hannaford in Scarborough tested positive for COVID-19, according to spokesman Eric Blom.

Blom said Hannaford is unable to provide information about the individuals for privacy reasons. However, he did say neither had worked at their stores for several days.

Blom said in an abundance of caution, Hannaford conducted a voluntary deep and thorough cleaning at each store. Both stores remain open.

According to Blom, Hannaford is not aware of any other Maine associate who has received a positive COVID-19 test.

On Sunday, the Maine CDC announced 253 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, as well as three deaths.

