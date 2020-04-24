Eminem is giving back to health care workers in his hometown of Detroit as they continue to battle the coronavirus.

The rapper distributed "Mom's Spaghetti," famously referred to in one of the opening lines of his 2002 Oscar-winning song "Lose Yourself."

The food was delivered to the Henry Ford Health System by local catering company Union Joints earlier this week. The spaghetti came in tubs labeled as "Mom's Spaghetti" with notes saying "Thank you frontline caregivers" and the Shady Records logo.

"Our #HealthcareHeroes “lost themselves” in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!" the hospital system wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

Eminem made the food donations with the Marshall Mathers Foundation, an organization that supports at-risk youth. They also donated spaghetti to Detroit Medical Center and have plans to provide meals to more area hospitals in the coming weeks, according to CNN.

Eminem previously partnered with Union Joints to serve "Mom's Spaghetti" at a pop-up stand during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2018.

"Lose Yourself" was released in 2002 and was an original song for the film "8 Mile," a film which follows Eminem as he tries to launch his career as a rapper. The song later went on to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song in a movie.

Today, Eminem is one of the best-selling music artists of all time selling more than 220 million records.