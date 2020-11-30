Eight new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Bangor schools

Bangor High School and William S. Cohen School will transition to remote through Friday, December 4th.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor School Department reported Saturday night that two of its schools will be transitioning to remote learning from the week of November 30th through December 4th. One of the main reasons is because those two schools do not have enough substitute teachers to cover for the teachers who have to quarantine for 14 days.

Four of the recent positive cases are at Bangor High School. The other four cases are among students or staff members at Mary Snow School, Fruit Street School, and the Downeast School.

Interim Superintendent for the Bangor School Department Dr. Kathy Harris-Smedberg says, "We reached out to those individuals, they will have to quarantine for 14 days. A negative test does not allow them to return to school. They have to remain remote for the full 14 days. We then obviously do some deep cleaning within our schools and ensure that all practices are being followed."

The schools have already notified all of those students or staff members who should be in quarantine for two weeks.

Dr. Harris-Smedberg wants to remind all of the parents, students, faculty, and staff at any Bangor school to please follow all the CDC guidelines to try and keep the schools as safe as possible and to try and keep the learning going.

Students needing meals may order them by calling the school and then picking them up at Bangor Tire, Bolling Drive, or Holiday Park and Cameron Stadium.